Green Dot Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GDOT)

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Green Dot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Green Dot

Green Dot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $9.91 on Monday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $527.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.