Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 616,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 161,252 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,795,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 979,481 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 192,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

