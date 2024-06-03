Halliburton (HAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $36.70 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,287 shares of company stock worth $2,107,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAL

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.