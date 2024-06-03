Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 129,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Shares of HBB opened at $19.15 on Monday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $270.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

