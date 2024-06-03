HC Wainwright Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for MediWound in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $16.31 on Monday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 241.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

