HC Wainwright Weighs in on Digihost Technology Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Digihost Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Digihost Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Digihost Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

DGHI stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digihost Technology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Digihost Technology ( NASDAQ:DGHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

