Head-To-Head Analysis: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) vs. PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepGen has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and PepGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics -552.52% -56.81% -51.01% PepGen N/A -57.32% -46.14%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics $91.06 million 7.34 -$541.49 million ($8.40) -1.32 PepGen N/A N/A -$78.63 million ($3.25) -5.02

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and PepGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PepGen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sage Therapeutics. PepGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sage Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sage Therapeutics and PepGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics 2 15 3 0 2.05 PepGen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $35.05, indicating a potential upside of 215.48%. PepGen has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.05%. Given Sage Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sage Therapeutics is more favorable than PepGen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of PepGen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of PepGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics beats PepGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression. Its product pipeline also comprises SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases; and SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's diseases, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. The company has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; and a collaboration and license agreement with Biogen MA Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize SAGE-217 and SAGE-324 products. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients. The company is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. PepGen Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

