Head-To-Head Comparison: LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Community Bankshares and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00 LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Given LINKBANCORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Community Bankshares and LINKBANCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $174.62 million 3.65 $48.02 million $2.71 12.82 LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 3.60 -$11.97 million ($0.26) -24.58

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Community Bankshares pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out -115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. LINKBANCORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 27.10% 11.04% 1.68% LINKBANCORP -5.10% 5.47% 0.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats LINKBANCORP on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

