Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,961 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 164,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.87%.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

