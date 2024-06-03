Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 29,372 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in RadNet by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.47 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

