Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 213,342 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 2,700.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,342 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.64% of Banner worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Banner alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $46.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.67 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Banner

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.