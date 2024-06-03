Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 515,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 194,151 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,278,000 after purchasing an additional 462,273 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,422,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 198,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

