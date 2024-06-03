Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 77,272 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Chesapeake Energy worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHK

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.