Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 94,269 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,269 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $94,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 470,886 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $22,473,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

