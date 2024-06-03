Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $12.36 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2,655.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 499,257 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.54% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 1.0 %

FFBC opened at $22.30 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.