Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $12.53 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,075 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $89.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

