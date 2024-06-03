Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 5,856 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

