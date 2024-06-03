Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 17,450 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roblox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Roblox by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,037,127. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

