Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $11.93 Million Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

National Western Life Group stock opened at $490.50 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.51 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.65.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

