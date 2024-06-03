HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $124,800.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $611.05 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -230.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.