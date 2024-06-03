HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $124,800.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 23rd, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $611.05 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -230.58 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot



HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

