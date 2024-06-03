Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ideal Power from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $56.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 3,560.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ideal Power stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ideal Power as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

