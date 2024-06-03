IDT (IDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

IDT opened at $40.53 on Monday. IDT has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,192 shares of company stock worth $690,075. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

