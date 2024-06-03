Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $104.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $213.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Illumina by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Illumina by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,567 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

