Imperial Oil Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (TSE:IMO)

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.07.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$96.30 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$61.04 and a 1-year high of C$101.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.