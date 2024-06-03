Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 253,230 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

