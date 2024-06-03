Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,529,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Inhibrx
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Inhibrx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx Stock Down 52.4 %
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
See Also
