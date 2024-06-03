INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.89. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 86.16%.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

