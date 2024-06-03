Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innate Pharma stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innate Pharma worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IPHA opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

