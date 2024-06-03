Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOSP

Innospec Stock Up 3.1 %

Innospec stock opened at $130.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81. Innospec has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.