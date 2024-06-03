Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $38.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

