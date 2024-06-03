Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 12,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $258,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 64.9% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 14,397,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668,684 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 232.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

INVZ stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

