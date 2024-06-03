Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Short Interest Down 10.6% in May

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 787,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Inseego from $3.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Trading of Inseego
Inseego Stock Performance
Shares of Inseego stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.
Read More
