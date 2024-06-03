Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Short Interest Down 10.6% in May

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 787,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Inseego alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Inseego from $3.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSG

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Inseego Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Inseego by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225,340 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $2,132,000. Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.