Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Acquires £99,936.89 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Alison Platt acquired 12,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($127,633.32).

Inchcape Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 796 ($10.17) on Monday. Inchcape plc has a 52-week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 892.50 ($11.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,224.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 766.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 707.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,230.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INCH shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.28) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.41) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

