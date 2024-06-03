Insider Selling: Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Director Sells C$142,576.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00.

CCO opened at C$75.63 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$67.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.40. The stock has a market cap of C$32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 140.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.78.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

