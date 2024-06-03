Insider Selling: Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Director Sells C$142,576.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00.
Cameco Trading Up 0.9 %
CCO opened at C$75.63 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$67.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.40. The stock has a market cap of C$32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 140.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
