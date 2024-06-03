Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $679.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $576.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.94. Intuit has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

