Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $679.41.
Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit stock opened at $576.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.94. Intuit has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.