Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Intuit worth $280,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after acquiring an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,943,000 after acquiring an additional 270,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 0.0 %
INTU stock opened at $576.70 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.30 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit
Insider Activity
In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Dollar General Bulls Say Here and No Further: The Bottom Is In
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- GameStop Roars Near 100% as Roaring Kitty Posts Massive Position
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.