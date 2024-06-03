Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 104,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Iradimed

Iradimed Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 2,151.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRMD opened at $42.47 on Monday. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $537.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Recommended Stories

