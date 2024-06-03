iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 764,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

