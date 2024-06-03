iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $60.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

