iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 310,166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $119.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $121.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

