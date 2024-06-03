iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.43 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

