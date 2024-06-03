iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2589 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

