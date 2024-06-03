iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after buying an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 520,359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,221,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,820,000 after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $111.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $112.49.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

