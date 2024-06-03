iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,110 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,001 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,188,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,440,000 after purchasing an additional 334,603 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,740,000 after purchasing an additional 187,387 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

