iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Raised by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $288.86 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $292.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

