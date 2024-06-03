iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Decreased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $177.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

