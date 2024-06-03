Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Update

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 401,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ISPR. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Ispire Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

ISPR stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Ispire Technology has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $406.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.77.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Further Reading

