Jet Protocol Price Up 15.4% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $119,331.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,103.90 or 1.00090779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00112207 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

