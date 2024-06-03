Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 677,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after purchasing an additional 431,368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3,120.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 58,913 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

