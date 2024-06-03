JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPM stock opened at $202.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.40. The company has a market capitalization of $580.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
